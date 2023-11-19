Whatever Happened To Macaulay Culkin?

During the early 1990s, there was no bigger child star than Macaulay Culkin. After a scene-stealing role in John Hughes' 1989 comedy "Uncle Buck," Hughes cast Culkin as Kevin McCallister in 1990's "Home Alone," which he wrote and produced. Culkin, just 10 at the time, famously played a resourceful youngster whose harried parents forgot to bring him on their vacation, leaving him all by his lonesome to defend the family home against a criminal incursion by two inept burglars (memorably portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern). More big movies followed, including the 1991 coming-of-age drama "My Girl," the 1992 "Home Alone" sequel, the 1994 fantasy "The Pagemaster," and, that same year, comic book adaptation "Richie Rich." Meanwhile, the pre-teen star also made headlines for his eyebrow-raising friendship with pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Child stars' careers have a tendency to be brief, and that was the case with Culkin; after a five-year period of dizzying big-screen success, in 1995 he stepped away from the spotlight before re-emerging years later to establish himself as a grown-up actor in his own right.

While Culkin remains best known for the roles he played before reaching puberty, his journey since then has been even more fascinating. To learn more, keep on reading to find out whatever happened to Macaulay Culkin.