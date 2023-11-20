Details About Meg Ryan & Dennis Quaid's Rocky Marriage (& Why They Split)

The following article includes references to drug and alcohol addiction and depression.

Whenever two actors start dating, the world takes notice. In the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid were one of Hollywood's most famous couples — though they sadly weren't among the longest-lasting showbiz romances. As a result, when their marriage broke down, fans were desperate to discover what went wrong between the once-happy pair. The fact that Ryan had allegedly been getting close to her "Proof of Life" co-star, Russell Crowe, ahead of the split only added to the drama, with many wondering what really occurred between the trio.

During a 2019 interview with The New York Times Magazine, Ryan was candid about her early 2000s divorce from Quaid, and the difficulties she faced with increased press attention following their breakup. "Divorce is hard," she told the publication. "Love is hard. All those things were so personal. They weren't for mass consumption. The complexity of a life or a marriage is never going to exist in a headline or a tabloid. That was a freeing thing to know!" However, she also noted of the split, "That story never got told right." Meanwhile, Quaid would eventually dub their marriage — the actor's second of four — his "most successful relationship" in a 2018 interview with the "Today" show.

Here, we explore Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid's relationship, from the issues affecting their marriage to the reasons why they eventually called it quits.