RHOM Star Dr. Nicole Martin Lives An Outrageously Lavish Life
"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Dr. Nicole Martin and her fiance, successful insurance attorney Anthony Lopez made "Real Housewives" history in July 2022 when they sold their luxurious Coral Gables residence to Jeff Bezos' parents for a whopping $44 million — only to later be outdone by "The Real Housewives of Orange County"'s Heather and Terry Dubrow thanks to the sale of the famous "Dubrow Chateau" in exchange for a staggering $55 million in October 2022. Sheesh!
"It was an offer that was hard to refuse," Martin later explained to a fan during an Instagram question and answer sesh as to why the couple opted to sell their beautiful family home. "A house is [four] walls in my mind. My home is wherever my family is," she maintained. But don't worry, even after moving out of her palatial digs, Martin still lives an outrageously lavish life... but don't just take our word for it.
Dr. Nicole Martin loves real estate
So what's a girl to do after she sells her fabulous waterfront mansion? Buy a new one, of course! Following their record-breaking sale, Dr. Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez promptly scooped up another piece of prime Miami real estate — complete with sweeping waterfront views, an abundant 10,500 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and yes, even a wine cellar to hold all 2,000 bottles of Lopez's wine collection... all for the price of $21.5 million. Cheers!
Alas, not just any outdated home will do. During the premiere episode of Season 6, Martin and Lopez discussed their major renovation plans for the home, including a complete update of the expansive kitchen and a large closet for Martin. "When we sold our last home, Nicole wasn't thrilled about it. So I promised the next home would have a significant closet," Lopez told The Wall Street Journal.
So where will the fam stay in the meantime? Martin, Lopez, and their four-year-old son Greyson will be residing in the privacy of their vacation home on the super-exclusive Fisher Island. And when they're tired of the Miami heat, they can simply hightail it to their three-story home in the snow-capped mountains of Colorado, complete with ski-in ski-out access. Dreamy, no? But how exactly will they get there? Funny you should ask.
Dr. Nicole Martin is no stranger to flying in style... or designer bags
As it turns out, prime real estate isn't Dr. Nicole Martin's only flex."Don't let the private plane fool you...this girl always stays grounded," she declared in her Season 6 "Housewives" tagline. Ah yes, when Martin's not tucked in way in her not-so-humble abodes, she's making great use of her fiancé's private plane AND his expansive luxury car collection. "Anthony likes his toys," she once confessed during her inaugural episode on "The Real Housewives of Miami" Season 4.
It should be noted, however, that Martin has a penchant for nice things, too — especially when they come in the form of high-end fashion and luxury designer goods. Martin gushed over her Chanel flap bag during an installment of "What's In My Bag?" with E!. "It can be worn two ways — a casual crossbody or more stylish top handle," she explained about the designer bag's versatility. But that's not all. During the premiere episode of Season 6, viewers looked on in horror as Martin's ostrich Dior mini bag (to the tune of $6500) went up in smoke after Martin inadvertently set it too close to a tabletop candle. Meanwhile, her fiance, Lopez, was regaling a tale about purchasing a 1989 Speedster Porsche with a meager 64 miles on it for a staggering $250,000. Stars... they really are just like us.