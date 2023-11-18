RHOM Star Dr. Nicole Martin Lives An Outrageously Lavish Life

So what's a girl to do after she sells her fabulous waterfront mansion? Buy a new one, of course! Following their record-breaking sale, Dr. Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez promptly scooped up another piece of prime Miami real estate — complete with sweeping waterfront views, an abundant 10,500 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and yes, even a wine cellar to hold all 2,000 bottles of Lopez's wine collection... all for the price of $21.5 million. Cheers!

Alas, not just any outdated home will do. During the premiere episode of Season 6, Martin and Lopez discussed their major renovation plans for the home, including a complete update of the expansive kitchen and a large closet for Martin. "When we sold our last home, Nicole wasn't thrilled about it. So I promised the next home would have a significant closet," Lopez told The Wall Street Journal.

So where will the fam stay in the meantime? Martin, Lopez, and their four-year-old son Greyson will be residing in the privacy of their vacation home on the super-exclusive Fisher Island. And when they're tired of the Miami heat, they can simply hightail it to their three-story home in the snow-capped mountains of Colorado, complete with ski-in ski-out access. Dreamy, no? But how exactly will they get there? Funny you should ask.