What Zac Efron's Exes Have Said About Him

It's been impossible for Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens to avoid discussing their relationship, and it's something the romantic leads of Disney's popular "High School Musical" franchise will likely be asked about for years to come. A decade after their split, another lucky lady lived out a Disney Channel Original Movie brought to life by dating Efron. Australian native Vanessa Valladares was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe when she caught the actor's eye, according to Us Weekly. As a non-celeb, Valladares didn't have to dread a future of being interrogated about Efron during interviews for the rest of her days when their whirlwind romance ended after 10 months.

During the time period between the two Vanessas, Efron was romantically linked to a number of other women. But in 2022, "The Iron Claw" star told Men's Health that he wasn't prioritizing finding a partner. "I've really been taking time to focus on, you know, self-fulfillment and trying to find my groove," he said. "I know that probably when I meet the right person, it's going to be when I least expect it."

It's rare for Efron to talk about his love life, but a few of his exes have shared their opinions about him over the years.