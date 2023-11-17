Former Prosecutor Tells Us Diddy May Approach Cassie's Fiery Lawsuit Like Johnny Depp

The following article includes mentions of rape, sexual assault, and physical abuse.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of rape and physical abuse by fellow musician Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura. In 2007, Ventura and Combs began a romantic relationship that lasted over a decade, but now the musician is revealing shocking claims against the producer, per US Weekly. According to AP News, the lawsuit claimed the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper brought Ventura into an "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle" after they first met in 2005 when Ventura was only 19 years old, and Combs was 37 years old.

The lawsuit drops many bombshell allegations against the rapper, including how he allegedly punched, kicked, and beat Ventura. In addition, the "Me and U" singer claims Combs would force her to have sex with other men while he pleasured himself and filmed it. Ventura also alleges that in 2018 when she tried to end the relationship, the producer forced her into his home before raping her. Along with her lawsuit, Ventura released a statement sharing, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships." After the lawsuit dropped, Combs and his team denied all the allegations. However, former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, Neama Rahmani, seems to think that Combs could face an intense lawsuit similar to Johnny Depp's infamous defamation case.