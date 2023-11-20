Olympic Athletes Who Showed Up On Dancing With The Stars

When "Dancing with the Stars" made its TV debut in 2005, the series set the template for the type of stars who would be participating in future seasons. The first season's cast, as longtime viewers will recall, featured just six celebrities: "Seinfeld" alum John O'Hurley, "The Bachelorette" OG Trista Sutter, model Rachel Hunter, boxer Evander Holyfield, New Kids on the Block member Joey McIntyre, and soap star Kelly Monaco. Since then, the show has continued to utilize a similarly eclectic mix of celebs, with numerous athletes taking part.

These athletes have included former NFL stars, NBA and MLB players, race car drivers, UFC fighters, and more. Over time, "DWTS" casting also came to include athletes who attained fame by competing in the Olympics, with contestants drawn from a wide range of sporting disciplines. Not surprisingly, Olympic-level athletes have tended to do well on the show, given that the discipline and dedication required to learn choreography and perform it in front of a live audience isn't all that different from the mindset required to compete at an international level. This is something that has not eluded producers of "DWTS," who responded to the popularity of athletes on the show by casting a special four-week season in 2018 entirely with sports stars, a roster that included several Olympians.

From the podium to the ballroom, here are Olympic athletes who have competed — and for some, even won — on "DWTS."