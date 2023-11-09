The Untold Truth Of Derek Hough

Derek Hough was just 11 when he began focusing on dance. At age 12, he and his sister, Julianne Hough, moved from Salt Lake City, Utah, to London, where they both attended the famed Italia Conti performing arts school, training under the tutelage of some of the world's top dance coaches. After participating in various dance competitions, his ballroom skills caught the attention of "Dancing With the Stars" producers. He was in his early 20s when he was hired as a pro dancer on the show in 2007.

Before becoming a "DWTS" judge in 2020, Hough won the mirrorball trophy a record six times and received 11 Emmy nominations for choreography (he's won three). In the midst of all that, he carved out a career as an actor. After making his feature film debut in the film "Make Your Move," he held a recurring role in the TV drama "Nashville." He's also performed extensively onstage, including Radio City Music Hall's "Spring Spectacular," and starred in a production of "Footloose" in London's West End. His unique combination of skills all came into play when he joined a cast that included Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short, and Harvey Fierstein for NBC's live television musical "Hairspray Live!" in 2016.

While he's most associated with his years on "DWTS," there's a lot more to this ballroom pro than meets the eye. For proof, read on to delve into the untold truth of Derek Hough.