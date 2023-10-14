The Heartbreaking Details About Derek Hough's Personal Life

The following article contains mentions of suicide.

Derek Hough is known for his mega-watt smile, especially when performing on "Dancing With the Stars." The professional dancer is one of the most successful regulars on the show, having won six Mirrorball trophies during his 17-season reign. One of Hough's fondest memories is dancing with Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy. He told Entertainment Weekly about how they worked closely with prosthetic doctors to create different feet and legs so Purdy could dance. "For me, it was more extraordinary to see her eyes light up when she realized she could do things she never thought she could do," he stated.

One not-so-good memory was losing the "All-Stars" trophy in 2012 with his partner Shawn Johnson. During an "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast episode, he recalled feeling "devastated" coming in second and feeling like he let his partner down. However, he added that losing "lit a fire" in him and he ended up winning the next two seasons.

Hough is no stranger to putting pressure on himself, and while his life may seem charmed, there were many heartbreaking moments he's had to endure over the course of his life.