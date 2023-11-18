Whatever Happened To The Bold And The Beautiful Star Alley Mills?

Veteran TV actor Alley Mills has been fortunate enough to play memorable characters on several iconic shows. Many fans may remember her from "The Wonder Years," where she played the mother, Norma Arnold. She worked steadily in TV until landing a role on "The Bold and the Beautiful," where she played the mercurial Pam Douglas from 2006 until 2022. In 2018, Mills spoke about her favorite Pam storyline on the soap. "Probably going to the cabin to try and kill Donna by tying her in the chair and pouring honey all over her and letting the grizzly bear in," she told Soap Opera Digest. It was announced in 2019 that Mills would be off contract on "B&B," but she would still play Pam as a recurring character. A few years later, she left the show.

Leading up to her departure from "Bold," Mills reunited with a former "Wonder Years" co-star. She and Dan Lauria — who played her husband, Jack Arnold, on the show — starred in an off-Broadway production of the play "Morning's at Seven" in 2021. In fact, the "B&B" alum felt more at home on stage. "I love live theater better than television. I grew up with it," she told Digital Journal.

After leaving "B&B," Mills appeared in the 2022 film "Last Chance Charlene" and also returned to the small screen on another hit soap opera, taking over an iconic character on "General Hospital."