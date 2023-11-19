Who Is Hank Azaria Married To Now After His Divorce From Helen Hunt?

Hank Azaria made waves when he began his relationship with fellow actor Helen Hunt. According to Hollywood; the couple started dating in 1994, however, much of the details of their relationship early on are scarce. But it seems the two were head over heels for one another as they eventually tied the knot five years after sparking their romance. To much surprise, the couple ended up calling it quits just a year later, per ABC.

But what could have changed in just a year? Apparently, Hunt's successful career affected Azaria. When asked on "Radio Andy" whether Hunt's increasing fame had an effect on their relationship, Azaria wholeheartedly agreed. "Absolutely, very difficult, makes the degree of difficulty in the relationship and in your own career go way up," he shared. "I mean, when your wife is Helen Hunt, and your best friend is Matthew Perry ... that's some pressure."

While Hunt's fame may not have been the only reason the couple split, it did take a toll on Azaria and his relationship with the "As Good As It Gets" actor. Afterward, Azaria revealed on "Larry King" that the two remained "friendly." "Relatively, as celebrity divorces go, it wasn't too bad," he said. "But yeah, it's one of the saddest times of your life."

After the couple's divorce, Hunt has not married again but has been in at least one long-term relationship since then. But what about Azaria? Well, the actor did give love another go and walked down the aisle a second time with actor Katie Wright.