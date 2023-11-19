Why Colin Donnell Ditched His Role As Connor Rhodes On Chicago Med

In 2015, the popular Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead-created "Chicago" series expanded its TV universe with a medical-based drama series called "Chicago Med." Set at the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, the show follows a group of close-knit doctors and nurses as they save lives and navigate their intricate relationships. While the show introduced an array of fan-favorite characters, Colin Donnell's hunky role as Dr. Connor Rhodes has arguably been one of the show's most well-received characters. From his groundbreaking surgeries (like separating conjoined twins) to his complicated relationship with his father, Cornelius Rhodes, Connor and his dynamic storylines consistently kept fans on the edge of their seats. During a 2017 interview with The Knockturnal, Donnell gushed about his character's story arc throughout the series.

"I think the overall progression of Connor from day one to where we are now is such a sort of brazen alpha dog," he explained. "Every time we get a new script, it's like a little bit more that gets revealed about him." Unfortunately, in 2019, it was revealed that Donnell would be hanging up his fictional scrubs and leaving the medical drama after four seasons," per CNN. "A massive thank you is due to [Dick Wolf] and NBC for bringing me into the family fold," the Broadway star wrote on Instagram in response to the announcement. "Lastly, thank you all the fans who've made Connor what he is on Chicago Med."