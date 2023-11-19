Whatever Happened To James Brolin's Two Ex-Wives?

For James Brolin, the third time was indeed the charm. When Brolin said "I do" to Barbra Streisand in July 1998, he had already gone through two previous wedding ceremonies. In fact, Brolin had been divorced for just a year when he went on his first date with Streisand in July 1996. Between 1986 and 1995, Brolin was married to actor Jan Smithers, best known for playing Bailey Quarters on the CBS sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati" in the late '70s and early '80s. With Smithers, Brolin welcomed his only daughter, Molly, in November 1987.

Brolin and Smithers' relationship reportedly started on the set of the ABC soap opera series "Hotel," on which she first guest-starred in March 1984. As was the case with his relationship with Streisand, Brolin also moved on fast — maybe too fast. At least his first wife, Jane Cameron Agee, thought so. Brolin and Agee split the same year he met Smithers, but their divorce wasn't finalized until late 1986, UPI reported in September of that year.

To make matters worse, Brolin and Smithers had an unofficial wedding in Canada before his marriage was legally done, drawing accusations of bigamy from Agee. Brolin and Agee were married for 18 years. They tied the knot in 1966, after a whopping 12 days of knowing each other. Agee is the mother of Brolin's two sons, the Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin and Jess Brolin. Both Agee and Smithers retreated from the spotlight after divorcing Brolin, but they ended up in vastly different places.