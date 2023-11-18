Diddy Nips Cassie Lawsuit In The Bud With Speedy Settlement
The following article includes mentions of rape, sexual assault, and physical abuse.
Cassandra (Cassie) Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs have officially found legal closure. In a surprising turn of events, the music mogul has taken an agreeable approach to Ventura's disturbing lawsuit.
On November 16, Ventura filed a lawsuit filled with jaw-dropping allegations against Combs, per The New York Times. The singer accused her former partner of rape, violence, sexual abuse, and controlling behavior over the course of several years. The pair, who met in 2005, had an on-and-off relationship that spanned from 2007 to 2018, according to CBS News. Among the various accusations, the lawsuit included graphic details about how Combs physically assaulted Ventura on numerous occasions. Ventura stated, "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."
When the lawsuit dropped, Combs flatly denied the claims. His lawyer released a statement to CBS News, saying, "For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail." Yet Combs and his team quickly backpedaled and reached legal resolution with Ventura.
Diddy and Cassie reportedly reached an 'amicable' settlement
Just one day after Cassandra (Cassie) Ventura filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, news broke that the two had resolved the legal matter through a settlement. In a statement, Ventura said, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support." Combs echoed her sentiments, stating, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love." The terms of the settlement have not been made public.
Considering the speed at which Combs settled with Ventura, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but draw the same conclusion. "Whew. Can you imagine how bad this was going to be for Diddy for him to settle in one day? Unbelievable," author Roxane Gay wrote. "I have never, in 13 years of practice, seen a lawsuit settle in one day," attorney Natalie Whittingham Burrell added. "Whatever Cassie had on Diddy, it must have been concrete, in my opinion."
Meanwhile, Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, has been supportive of the singer throughout the ordeal. She and the personal trainer tied the knot in 2019 — a year after they started dating, according to People. An insider told the outlet, "He's had her back through a lot." Interestingly, Fine trained Combs before Ventura and her husband started dating. "They hit it off, and she started to open up to him," the insider shared. Fine and Ventura entered into a romantic relationship shortly thereafter.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.