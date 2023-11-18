Diddy Nips Cassie Lawsuit In The Bud With Speedy Settlement

Just one day after Cassandra (Cassie) Ventura filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, news broke that the two had resolved the legal matter through a settlement. In a statement, Ventura said, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support." Combs echoed her sentiments, stating, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably." He added, "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love." The terms of the settlement have not been made public.

Considering the speed at which Combs settled with Ventura, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but draw the same conclusion. "Whew. Can you imagine how bad this was going to be for Diddy for him to settle in one day? Unbelievable," author Roxane Gay wrote. "I have never, in 13 years of practice, seen a lawsuit settle in one day," attorney Natalie Whittingham Burrell added. "Whatever Cassie had on Diddy, it must have been concrete, in my opinion."

Meanwhile, Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, has been supportive of the singer throughout the ordeal. She and the personal trainer tied the knot in 2019 — a year after they started dating, according to People. An insider told the outlet, "He's had her back through a lot." Interestingly, Fine trained Combs before Ventura and her husband started dating. "They hit it off, and she started to open up to him," the insider shared. Fine and Ventura entered into a romantic relationship shortly thereafter.

