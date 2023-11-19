Macaulay Culkin's Feelings About The Home Alone Movies Are Clear

"Home Alone" became an annual holiday must-watch upon its theatrical release in 1990, but is the star of the film, Macaulay Culkin, equally as in love with the movie as viewers are, or is he sick and tired of the Christmas classic?

Back in the early 90's, Culkin was thrilled to be in the No. 1 film in the world. An 11-year-old kid of few words, he told "The Arsenio Hall Show," "It's great." The actor then revealed how he could relate to his character, Kevin McCallister, sharing he could be a troublemaker at times. The film was a huge success, and in 1992, they tried to make movie magic again with its sequel, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" (though many would say the original is the best). Culkin will always be known for playing Kevin. From the iconic sight of Kevin with hands to his face as he screams, to him mouthing the famous "Keep the change, ya filthy animal" line, it's hard to separate the two.

Even after all these years, the actor still gets recognized for his role in "Home Alone," especially during the holidays. Culkin told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in November 2018, "I do get recognized more this time of year, I think." But you probably won't find him gathered 'round the TV to watch himself this Christmas.