A Home Alone Star Was Just Accused Of This Serious Crime

As TMZ reported on December 13, actor Devin Ratray — who played bullying older brother Buzz McCallister in "Home Alone" — was the subject of a domestic dispute incident. The outlet notes that his girlfriend called emergency services after Ratray allegedly strangled her and punched her in the face. Per TMZ, who obtained police reports pertaining to the dispute, Ratray also allegedly attempted to stifle his partner by putting his hand over her mouth.

According to the outlet, authorities were called to a Hyatt hotel location in Oklahoma City after an argument between Ratray and his girlfriend became physical, seemingly on Ratray's end. Charges were not filed after police broke up the argument. A representative for Ratray denied that the actor partook in any form of violence, and claimed that the incident only included a verbal argument which led to Ratray and his girlfriend's breakup.

Ratray reprises the role of Buzz McCallister in the 2021 reboot of "Home Alone," called "Home Sweet Home Alone," in which Buzz is now a police officer.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.