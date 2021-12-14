A Home Alone Star Was Just Accused Of This Serious Crime
This article contains allegations of domestic violence.
In the 30 years since the first installation of the Macaulay Culkin-helmed "Home Alone" franchise debuted, the film series has become a hallmark of the holiday season. It's also easy to see why: The hijinks of Culkin's Kevin McCallister, the forgotten young son of the McCallister brood who is accidentally left home alone in the Chicago suburbs during a family trip to Paris, is the stuff of childhood wish fulfillment. Unadulterated autonomy? Check. An opportunity to rig up some booby traps in order to defend the family home against some generally ineffective, cartoonish burglars? Check. Having the incomparable Catherine O'Hara play your mother? Double check.
So it's no surprise, then, that the "Home Alone" franchise has recently joined the reboot bandwagon with the release of a new title, "Home Sweet Home Alone," in November, a follow-up which takes its cues from its kid-friendly . Though the movie itself received lackluster reviews, it boasted a star-studded cast, among whose stars included "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Ellie Kemper, and others. In true reboot form, "Home Sweet Home Alone" also featured members of the original movie cast. But one of these stars has some serious allegations against him concerning a disturbingly violent incident.
Home Alone star Devin Ratray is accused of strangling his girlfriend
As TMZ reported on December 13, actor Devin Ratray — who played bullying older brother Buzz McCallister in "Home Alone" — was the subject of a domestic dispute incident. The outlet notes that his girlfriend called emergency services after Ratray allegedly strangled her and punched her in the face. Per TMZ, who obtained police reports pertaining to the dispute, Ratray also allegedly attempted to stifle his partner by putting his hand over her mouth.
According to the outlet, authorities were called to a Hyatt hotel location in Oklahoma City after an argument between Ratray and his girlfriend became physical, seemingly on Ratray's end. Charges were not filed after police broke up the argument. A representative for Ratray denied that the actor partook in any form of violence, and claimed that the incident only included a verbal argument which led to Ratray and his girlfriend's breakup.
Ratray reprises the role of Buzz McCallister in the 2021 reboot of "Home Alone," called "Home Sweet Home Alone," in which Buzz is now a police officer.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.