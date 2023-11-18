Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence On Heartbreaking Concert Death

Taylor Swift has released a statement about the tragedy that occurred at her recent "Eras Tour" concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

At Swift's November 17, 2023 concert in the country, front-row attendee Ana Clara Benevides passed out, according to Brazilian newspaper Fohla de S.Paulo. Inside the stadium, the heat index hit a dangerous temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Brazil was reportedly hit with a record-breaking heat wave that week, with the temperature in Rio de Janeiro exceeding 106 degrees Fahrenheit the day of Swift's concert, according to The New York Times.

Benevides was reportedly one of the thousands of concertgoers who fainted. After Benevides' medical condition was attended to at the venue, the 23-year-old was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead of cardiac arrest.

Benevides' death has broken the hearts of those close to her. Thiago Fernandes, a nurse and friend of hers, wrote on Instagram (via Fohla de S.Paulo), "We talked about this show so many times, and how I wanted to be with you. I'm so sad I don't know what to do. You were one of my oldest friends. For so long, and from now on, only in memories!" He spoke about honoring his friend's life, telling Folha, "I want Ana to appear on the Taylor show screens."

In addition to Benevides' loved ones, Swift has shared some heartfelt remarks about her fan's tragic passing.