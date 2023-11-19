Anna Wintour's Ex Shelby Bryan Was In Major Debt Before Their Split

Longtime Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (aka the Ice Queen of fashion) is famous for being a formidable powerhouse, but even she makes mistakes. Case in point: Her sordid extramarital affair with then-married telecommunications magnate John "Shelby" Bryan.

The story goes that the pair met at a gala for the New York City ballet in 1997 and immediately hit it off. But all hell broke loose when an uncharacteristically unkempt Wintour was spotted leaving the luxury Parc Vendome apartments with Bryan early one morning while donning a decidedly evening-time Chinchilla wrap. Certainly, a fashion faux pas Wintour would never have committed under any other circumstance. "There are certain things that no one wants to read about in the tabloid press," Wintour later told New York Magazine in 1999, seemingly alluding to the media storm frenzy surrounding the affair. "You know that your friends and your family have one vision, and if the outside world has another, then that's just something that you just don't focus on."

Alas, even after subsequently divorcing their spouses and enjoying more than twenty years together, the star-crossed lovers eventually went their separate ways, with a source confirming the news in 2020. And to make matters worse, it's rumored that the once-affluent Bryan was in major debt prior to their famous split.