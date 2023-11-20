Kourtney Kardashian's Ill Feelings About Tristan Thompson Are Clear

Fans who "Keep Up" with the love lives of the KarJenner ladies have their work cut out for them. From rockstar-worthy pregnancy reveals to 72-day marriages and Tito's Tacos dates, there's never a dull moment here in Calabasas, California. But not all KarJenner exes are created equal. Scott Disick may be a staple on "The Kardashians," but Kris Humphries didn't exactly endear himself to fans with his behavior, nor did Tristan Thompson. Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's ex, was infamously in the center of not one but multiple cheating scandals, including kissing Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods and fathering a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

Khloé has chosen to take the high road for the sake of their two children. During a Season 1 episode of "The Kardashians," the Good American founder expressed her hope and desire that Thompson could change for the better. When that didn't work out, she wished him well and continued their amicable co-parenting relationship.

But other members of the family would prefer to go all Carrie Underwood in a country music video on Thompson for his continued disrespect of Khloé. In Season 4 of "The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian opened up about being "triggered" by Thompson's infidelity. Kourt has long been one of Khloé's staunchest supporters, so her viewpoint isn't surprising; plus, Kourtney has no problem telling it like it is. She was never really in Thompson's court, even when he and Khloé were still trying to make things work.