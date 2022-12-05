Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Shades Tristan Thompson One Year After His Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has experienced no shortage of drama with ex Tristan Thompson. The former couple started dating in 2016, but their romance quickly went downhill and spiraled into chaos. During Kardashian's pregnancy with her daughter True, who was born in April 2018, rumors circulated that Thompson was unfaithful, per People. Then in 2019, the pair broke up after TMZ reported that Thompson had allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's ex-bestie, Jordyn Woods. In summer 2020, Thompson and Kardashian surprised fans by giving their relationship another shot.

However, it didn't take long for the drama to escalate even further. In 2021, the two broke up after it was revealed that Thompson had a child with model Maralee Nichols. To complicate the situation, Kardashian was having a second child with him through a surrogate. In January, Thompson apologized on Instagram (via People). He wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

A year after Thompson's paternity scandal, Kardashian has seemingly thrown a subtle dig at the NBA star.