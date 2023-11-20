What College Life Is Really Like For Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp

Noah Schapp has gone from Hawkins Middle School to an Ivy League school. It's hard to believe, but the "Stranger Things" star was only ten when the Netflix show first premiered. Since then, Schnapp has grown into a full-blown adult. As of 2023, the actor is 19 years old as the show gears up for its final season. The "Stranger Things" star has truly grown up right in front of fans' eyes, and in real life, he's been taking on the college world.

Back in December 2021, Schnapp posted a TikTok video of him opening an acceptance letter to the University of Pennsylvania. The actor and his family were filled with joy over the next step in his journey. Schnapp captioned the post, "#UPENN2026 Baby," per Teen Vogue.

The actor continued to tease his upcoming college experience in March 2022 while on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," revealing he had gotten a roommate. "I have a roommate," he said. "That's one thing I was actually very excited about, was living in a dorm. Like, what is that like?" Schnapp's anticipation grew even more as the beginning of his college journey loomed.

Now, the "Strange Things" star is well into his college career, so what has it truly been like for the actor? Well, we're here to fill you in on all the details of Schnapp's college experience.