This Stranger Things Star Just Revealed Where He's Going To College
Noah Schnapp first stole audiences' hearts when he starred as Will Byers in Season 1 of "Stranger Things" on Netflix. The series' highly-anticipated fourth season, due sometime in 2022, is said by Schnapp to be "the best one yet," per J-14. "This season, Will is coping with growing up, as usual, and dealing with being a third wheel," he told the outlet.
In addition to finding fame in a traditional Hollywood sense with "Stranger Things," the actor has also gained notoriety amongst younger fans with his 20 million followers on TikTok. "I love being online because I feel like you can just be yourself and it's so easy to open up," Schnapp said of his TikTok success to Variety in 2020. "I just love social media because it's just on a screen with all these people. You don't see anyone so it's easy to open up and have fun and not worry about what other people think."
The actor did indeed open up on TikTok recently about a major milestone in his personal life. Schnapp, now 17, is college-bound and his followers were among the first to learn where he's headed next year in an adorable announcement video.
Noah Schnapp will attend the University of Pennsylvania
Noah Schnapp and his family were overjoyed to learn the young actor was accepted to the University of Pennsylvania, People reports. "#UPENN2026 BABY," Schnapp captioned a new TikTok video, which sees him opening an acceptance letter to the Ivy League school surrounded by his supportive parents and sister. Once Schnapp finds out he'd been accepted, the sweet clip shows the actor and his fam jumping in celebration and hugging one another.
Schnapp's twin sister Chloe Schanpp later celebrated her brother's good news on her Instagram Story. "THIS KID IS OFF TO UPENN!!!" she captioned a slide of the "Stranger Things" star on a hoverboard, via E! News. Chloe also expressed her sadness over parting ways for their education, writing, "I could not be more proud of you...but pls don't leave me," and, "Seriously tho how am I gonna live w out u 24/7 in my room."
Ahead of his college acceptance, Schnapp maintained being a student in his work-life balance. "I also go to regular school and to the same summer camp I've been going to since I was 7," the actor explained to People in 2017, adding he had "two lives" between "Stranger Things" and his normal childhood. "It's fun!" Schnapp said. Between heading off to school at UPenn in fall 2022, and a rumored release date of July for "Stranger Things" Season 4, Schnapp is set to be one busy college freshman.