This Stranger Things Star Just Revealed Where He's Going To College

Noah Schnapp first stole audiences' hearts when he starred as Will Byers in Season 1 of "Stranger Things" on Netflix. The series' highly-anticipated fourth season, due sometime in 2022, is said by Schnapp to be "the best one yet," per J-14. "This season, Will is coping with growing up, as usual, and dealing with being a third wheel," he told the outlet.

In addition to finding fame in a traditional Hollywood sense with "Stranger Things," the actor has also gained notoriety amongst younger fans with his 20 million followers on TikTok. "I love being online because I feel like you can just be yourself and it's so easy to open up," Schnapp said of his TikTok success to Variety in 2020. "I just love social media because it's just on a screen with all these people. You don't see anyone so it's easy to open up and have fun and not worry about what other people think."

The actor did indeed open up on TikTok recently about a major milestone in his personal life. Schnapp, now 17, is college-bound and his followers were among the first to learn where he's headed next year in an adorable announcement video.