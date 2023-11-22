The Beef Between Suella Braverman And Rishi Sunak Fully Explained

Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister the same way as other British politicos of late; basically, he was the best choice of a mediocre bunch. Sunak didn't surf into 10 Downing Street on a giant wave of support. So, he needed to secure as much clout as possible to remain numero uno. Suella Braverman, as a darling of the far right, was seen as a sure bet to bring the Brexit crowd into the fold.

The Guardian reports Liz Truss had sacked Braverman "just days" before Sunak moved into her still-warm Downing Street bed. Still, he didn't hesitate to appoint Braverman home secretary, as he was desperate to avoid allowing Boris Johnson to throw his mop back into the ring for the second Tory leadership battle of 2022.

However, it soon became apparent that Sunak had bet on the wrong parliamentary pony. Braverman's support among the Conservative Party's far right is undisputed. But Sunak hadn't calculated quite how much support she had and how willing she was to leverage it to advance her own political agenda. Poor Rishi has clearly never watched an episode of "House of Cards." Per The Financial Times, Braverman takes a leaf out of the Trump book of politicking, always deciding on the more outrageous and controversial, the better. Oh, and never, ever backing down or apologizing. Braverman launched a nuclear warhead at Sunak on November 8, with a scathing Times op-ed mauling the Metropolitan Police.