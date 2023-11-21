What Luke Combs Blames For Being Kicked Off 'The Voice'

NBC's reality singing competition "The Voice" has produced plenty of vocal prodigies in its 10+ years on television, notably big country names like Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradberry. However, for every star to emerge out of the franchise, there have been the ones who got away. Enter Luke Combs. Combs is one of the biggest names in country music today, but the "Beautiful Crazy" singer didn't even make it onto "The Voice." As he recounted to Whiskey Riff in 2016, Combs auditioned for the show while on spring break in Atlanta, Georgia, and was cut following the preliminary rounds.

It may sound far-fetched given Combs' massive success today, but he's not alone. According to Us Weekly, Grammy winner Maren Morris was rejected by the trifecta of reality singing shows: "The Voice," "American Idol," and "America's Got Talent." Similarly, country star Morgan Wallen spent some time on 'The Voice' but was kicked off prematurely before the playoff rounds. In retrospect, Wallen credited the experience as the first time he realized his potential for music stardom.

What we're looking at here is proof that reality shows aren't the sure-fire recipe for industry success. "American Idol" winners Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are the exception, not the rule. According to Combs, producers look for more than just raw vocal talent; they also look for big personalities that will help boost ratings. Unfortunately, they didn't feel he had the magnetism or charisma to do well on "The Voice."