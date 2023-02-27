Blake Shelton Almost Exited The Voice Way Before Season 23

Blake Shelton leaving "The Voice" literally marks the end of an era. "The Voice" coach and country crooner has been part of the series from the very beginning, since 2011, when the show first debuted on NBC. Alhough Shelton was already a well-known singer at the time he began serving as coach, there's no doubt that he gained new fans by appearing on the NBC hit, as many got to see another side of him. Back in Season 1, he coached alongside CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera. Shelton's time on the show has proven successful in many ways, including in terms of wins. According to NBC, Shelton has won nine times in his career on "The Voice," and with his last season, there's a chance that he may hit double-digit wins (and all the bragging rights that come along with that)!

However, all good things must come to an end, including Shelton's impressive career on the NBC hit. In October, Shelton announced that he decided to leave the show. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after Season 23," he wrote in the lengthy Instagram post. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years."

But his exit was a longtime coming.