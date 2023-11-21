How Tom Sandoval's Relationship With His Brother Brian Fell Apart

It was one of the biggest scandals, or should we say scandovals, in Bravo history: When "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with one of her best friends. The reality world blew up into flames. Many were disgusted by Tom's affair, and several of his closest relationships fell apart, including his relationship with his brother, Brian Sandoval.

While Tom has been in the spotlight since he began starring in "Vanderpump Rules," his brother has remained in the shadows. Details about Brian's life are scarce, but when Tom rocked the reality show world with his scandalous affair with fellow co-star Rachel Leviss, his entire life was brought center stage, including his brother Brian and the rest of the Sandoval family. Tom has been open about how his family being pulled into his drama has been one of his biggest regrets. While appearing on the show "Special Forces," Sandoval explained, "One of the big reasons why I'm here is I let down my family and other people whose last name is Sandoval. I tarnished the name, and I want to bring some honor back to that name."

Brian, who likely got close to Madix over her decade-long relationship with his brother, said nothing about the affair after the news broke. Madix even revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that none of the Sandoval family members reached out to her following the bombshell scandal. But despite his quiet lifestyle, Brian might have been #TeamAriana after all.