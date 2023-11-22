The Shadiest Things We Found In Celebrity Prenups

Prenuptial agreements are almost necessary when it comes to celebrities tying the knot. Basically, the legally binding documents work to protect the finances and other assets belonging to each party in the event of divorce. Most of these contracts are said to be iron-clad, meaning that they cannot be contested or changed if the couple decides to end the relationship. Most prenups include a sort of divvying up of assets, such as houses, cars, and other material possessions. But some also include some fairly shady clauses that work to protect at least one of the partners in the union.

Some of these clauses include things like "if party A cheats on party B, party A will have to pay millions of dollars to party B." But infidelity clauses aren't the only shady thing that celebs have included in their prenups. There have also been some strange requests, like one person gets to keep all of the pricey wedding presents, for example. You might think some of these requests are petty, but apparently, some celebs find them absolutely necessary. Let's take a look at some of the shadiest things that have reportedly been included in some high-profile prenups.