The Shadiest Things We Found In Celebrity Prenups
Prenuptial agreements are almost necessary when it comes to celebrities tying the knot. Basically, the legally binding documents work to protect the finances and other assets belonging to each party in the event of divorce. Most of these contracts are said to be iron-clad, meaning that they cannot be contested or changed if the couple decides to end the relationship. Most prenups include a sort of divvying up of assets, such as houses, cars, and other material possessions. But some also include some fairly shady clauses that work to protect at least one of the partners in the union.
Some of these clauses include things like "if party A cheats on party B, party A will have to pay millions of dollars to party B." But infidelity clauses aren't the only shady thing that celebs have included in their prenups. There have also been some strange requests, like one person gets to keep all of the pricey wedding presents, for example. You might think some of these requests are petty, but apparently, some celebs find them absolutely necessary. Let's take a look at some of the shadiest things that have reportedly been included in some high-profile prenups.
If Coco Austin and Ice-T divorce, he supposedly has the rights to her breast implants
Coco Austin and Ice-T first met in 2001 on the set of the music video and got married just a few months later. They eloped to Las Vegas, deciding to keep their nuptials a complete secret from just about everyone. In fact, the two didn't even make their first public appearance as a couple until after they tied the knot. What they did do, however, was make sure to have a prenuptial agreement to protect their respective assets in the event of a divorce. But their prenup is anything but traditional.
According to the Mirror, Austin is required to give her husband the "rights to her breast and buttock implants" if they split. As it turns out, only a portion of this might actually be true. In 2015, Austin was able to prove that her derriere is actually real, despite what people seem to think. So, if she doesn't have buttock implants, it's possible that Ice-T will just retain the rights to her breasts — whatever that might entail.
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's prenup reportedly included a new car clause
Fans all over the globe were simply thrilled when Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got together. Many felt that this was finally it for Kardashian and that she and her "Lam Lam" would have a beautiful life together complete with plenty of babies. Prior to exchanging vows in September 2009, there was a bit of housekeeping they had to tend to. Between Odom's salary from his years on the basketball court and Kardashian's growing empire, the two needed to figure out logistics before they got married. Kardashian seemed to take full advantage of the prenuptial agreement, adding in some things that we'd consider downright snide.
For starters, in the event of a divorce (which happened in 2013), Kardashian requested $500,000 for each year they were married, per RadarOnline. In addition, she was reportedly set to receive $25,000 per month, which didn't include a monthly shopping budget of $5,000 and another $1,000 for "beauty care." Kardashian supposedly worked in some additional perks, like a new car "at the end of every lease cycle" and courtside seats to the Los Angeles Lakers, not just for her, but for "everyone in her family."
Kim Kardashian included a confidentiality clause in her prenup before she married Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian may not have been a billionaire when she married Kris Humphries in August 2011, but she had to make sure that she protected her assets and made sure that she'd be taken care of in the event her marriage didn't work out. Spoiler alert: It didn't work out.
The one shady thing that Kardashian allegedly included in her prenuptial agreement was a confidentiality clause, which was essentially like slapping Humphries with an NDA that kept him from sharing any and all details about his time with the reality star. Well, shortly after the two decided to split, RadarOnline reported that Humphries filed to have the prenup dismissed. "The confidentiality aspect of the prenup is extensive and was created just in case things went bad, neither Kim nor Kris could discuss their relationship to the media. But now, Kris wants to be able to talk about the relationship without fear of being sued," a source told the outlet.
We're not totally sure how things shook out for Humphries, but we do know that he hasn't put Kardashian's private life on blast, so we'd assume the alleged confidentiality clause remained in place.
Priscilla Chan reportedly worked '100 minutes of alone time' into a 'relationship contract'
When Priscilla Chan started dating Mark Zuckerberg, he was knee-deep in Facebook. Perhaps a bit of a workaholic, Zuckerberg's love life may not have been a top priority. But Chan wasn't going to miss out on an opportunity to be with the man of her dreams. In the book "Once You're Lucky, Twice You're Good," author Sarah Lacy detailed a sort of premarital contract that Chan drew up. One thing that she was adamant about, per Lacy, is that Zuckerberg made time for her. "One date per week, a minimum of a hundred minutes of alone time, not in his apartment and definitely not at Facebook," the clause reportedly read, according to HuffPost. Now, we're not sure if Chan included this tidbit in her actual prenuptial agreement, but we wouldn't be at all surprised.
But, the couple's assumed prenup is very clearly more about protecting Zuckerberg's billions. The truth of the matter is that any legalities prior to Chan and Zuckerberg's wedding in May 2012 have been kept completely private. The terms of the prenup — assuming they have one — are confidential.
Nicole Kidman allegedly has a cocaine clause in her prenup with Keith Urban
When Nicole Kidman married Keith Urban, it wasn't her first rodeo — she was previously married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 through 2001. Despite marrying a successful country music star, the "Moulin Rouge" star was sure to protect herself in the event of something going awry. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, a Kidman-Urban split would see Urban getting a lump sum of $600,000 per year that the two were married. Simple math? He'd be owed $11 million if the two split in 2024. However, there's one thing that would essentially void that clause.
If Urban, who has been dealing with sobriety for years, began drinking or using illegal drugs? He wouldn't see a dime from his wife in the event of a divorce. In a 2007 interview with People magazine, Urban talked about going to rehab the year prior. His reason? "I was going to lose it all. It was like, 'If I don't choose this moment to do the right thing and do something that's going to give me life, all of the things I'm scared of losing, I'm going to lose anyway,'" he told the outlet. And while Kidman has been a huge supporter of her husband's journey, she also realizes that alcoholism doesn't just disappear. And so, she made sure to include that one specific clause in her prenup.
Justin Timberlake supposedly has a 'no cheating' clause in his prenup
About four years after Justin Timberlake's romance with Britney Spears ended, he started dating Jessica Biel. The two really seemed to hit it off, but they split in March 2011. "The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other," read a joint statement from their reps given to People magazine. A few months later, however, the two found their way back to one another. And this time? It was the end game. Timberlake proposed in December of that same year, and they began planning their wedding. Part of that planning included a prenuptial agreement with one shady clause.
According to the New York Daily News, Biel made sure to let her husband-to-be know that she wouldn't stand for infidelity. In fact, if he cheats on her, he'll reportedly have to pay her to the tune of $500,000. "Reports of the Timberlake-Biel prenup infidelity clause in 2012 began a trend in so-called 'lifestyle' clauses within prenups, postnups, and cohabitation agreements. These clauses can deal with items of concern such as substance abuse, infidelity, weight gain, [and] spending," attorney Ann-Margaret Carrozza told Fox Business.
Michael Douglas reportedly requested all pricey wedding gifts to remain in his possession
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones seem to have one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood. They tied the knot in November 2000 and, as big-time names in the business, both Douglas and Zeta-Jones knew that they needed to protect themselves in case things didn't work out. According to the Daily Mail, Zeta-Jones will supposedly get nearly $3 million for each year she and Douglas were married if they decide to split. By our estimation, that works out to be ... a lot of money, just around $70 million if they were to split in 2025, for example. But that's not all. In an effort to keep any potential wandering eye in check, Zeta-Jones added an infidelity clause to the prenup. If Douglas steps out on her, he will add another $5 million to her payout in the form of a lump sum.
What seems shadier still is Douglas' piece of the legally binding premarital contract. Evidently, the "Fatal Attraction" star put a claim on all wedding gifts that are worth more than $13,000, the Sun reports, according to The Guardian. We just want to know who sends wedding gifts that pricey so we can be sure to add them to our guest list. Regardless of the specificities in the court docs, it was a relatively easy process. "It was signed and put in the bottom of a drawer, hopefully never to be seen again," Zeta-Jones told Vanity Fair (via the New York Post).
Angelina Jolie allegedly included an adultery clause in her prenup with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie knew that she was about to marry one of Hollywood's heartthrobs when she got engaged to Brad Pitt. Moreover, she and Pitt got together while filming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," just two actors unable to control their attraction to one another. And so, when it came time to iron out the nitty-gritty details of a prenuptial agreement, Jolie was well aware of what could potentially happen between her husband-to-be and another woman on another set of a movie or at a local coffee shop. It seems that this method of thinking may have influenced the "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" star to add an infidelity clause to the couple's prenup. But Jolie didn't want Pitt's money if he stepped out on her. She would just take 100% sole custody of the couple's kids, per RadarOnline.
In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, but it wasn't due to infidelity. In the time since, the two have been embroiled in a legal battle that includes just about everything that the prenuptial agreement didn't spell out. According to The New York Times, Jolie has made very damning claims about abuse. There's been an ongoing custody battle, a lawsuit over a vineyard they co-owned, and probably plenty of other things that have kept the two from officially moving on in their lives. But at least Pitt didn't cheat.