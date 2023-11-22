Did Meghan Markle And Her Suits Co-Star Rick Hoffman Get Along?

Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman grew quite close while working on "Suits" — the hit legal drama that has recently seen a spike in popularity across streaming networks. Markle played the role of Rachel Zane, a confident, spitfire paralegal, while Hoffman portrayed Louis Litt, a mercurial corporate attorney with a soft side. Although their characters didn't always see eye to eye during their sometimes tense courtroom scenes and regular workplace confrontations, Markle and Hoffman got along much better in real life.

Of course, this means that Hoffman was at Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. During an interview with E! News, Hoffman detailed his experience with his "Suits" co-stars, who also scored the invites to the royal nuptials. "Oh, the royal wedding. We went, and we had the best weekend you could ... I don't think I could have had a better weekend," shared Hoffman about the 2018 wedding. "We had the most fun weekend." He continued, "I would say the entire ceremony was just like... the whole thing was otherworldly. You felt like you were in another time. You felt like you were dreaming at times ... We had an amazing experience."

However, Markle and Hoffman's friendship goes back way further.