Did Meghan Markle And Her Suits Co-Star Rick Hoffman Get Along?
Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman grew quite close while working on "Suits" — the hit legal drama that has recently seen a spike in popularity across streaming networks. Markle played the role of Rachel Zane, a confident, spitfire paralegal, while Hoffman portrayed Louis Litt, a mercurial corporate attorney with a soft side. Although their characters didn't always see eye to eye during their sometimes tense courtroom scenes and regular workplace confrontations, Markle and Hoffman got along much better in real life.
Of course, this means that Hoffman was at Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. During an interview with E! News, Hoffman detailed his experience with his "Suits" co-stars, who also scored the invites to the royal nuptials. "Oh, the royal wedding. We went, and we had the best weekend you could ... I don't think I could have had a better weekend," shared Hoffman about the 2018 wedding. "We had the most fun weekend." He continued, "I would say the entire ceremony was just like... the whole thing was otherworldly. You felt like you were in another time. You felt like you were dreaming at times ... We had an amazing experience."
However, Markle and Hoffman's friendship goes back way further.
Meghan Markle was Rick Hoffman's date to a wedding
Meghan Markle attended a wedding with Rick Hoffman long before she ever met Prince Harry. During a "Today" show interview, Hoffman revealed that Markle accompanied him to a Paris wedding in 2013. But it wasn't a romantic date! Hoffman was nursing a broken heart after a failed relationship, and Markle swooped in as a supportive friend. "I was in a relationship that didn't work out," said Hoffman. "I had to go to a wedding in Paris — actually, five years ago to this weekend." He continued, "I was dateless, and Meghan was like, 'Do you want me to come with you?' I was like, 'Yeah, that would be awesome.' We had the producer schedule our schedules off, and Meghan and I had the best, most fun weekend." Markle also schooled Hoffman on Paris's 18 arrondissements.
Speaking of weddings, photographers once caught Hoffman looking unamused at Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry. But don't worry, Hoffman was not throwing Markle and her royal hubby any undeserved shade. But he was annoyed for a very different reason. "To answer any questions about the weird face he made at the wedding. Imagine sitting next to people to your right and not knowing which person it was that has halitosis," Hoffman wrote in a since-deleted Instagram video. "Hence the face that's apparently all over the place."
Meghan Markle's Suits exit hit Rick Hoffman hard
Meghan Markle enjoyed seven seasons on "Suits" before embracing royal duties with her then-fiance, Prince Harry. Deadline announced in 2017 that Markle and Patrick J. Adams — Markle's "Suits" love interest — would depart the show after Season 7. Unfortunately, fans of the long-running series weren't the only ones who took the cast shakeup hard. While speaking with The West Australian, Hoffman described losing his long-time co-stars as "capital H heartbreaking." Hoffman also likened Markle and Adams' "Suits" contributions to the show's "heart muscle." He continued, "Now we're going to bypass it with some really, really great actors."
Fortunately, Hoffman will always have those memories of the time he and Markle (and Adams) worked together. He'll also have all of the unseen photos of their outings. In 2021, Hoffman shared one of those photos on his Instagram. In the photo captioned "Good ol Days," Hoffman and Markle could be seen enjoying a night out as they flashed their drinks at the camera. It's unclear who else may have accompanied the former co-stars on their outing, but Markle and Hoffman have proven that each other's company is more than enough. Perhaps the old buddies will be able to catch up now that Markle and Prince Harry are living stateside.