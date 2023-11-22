Here's What Kesha Looks Like Without Makeup

When Kesha debuted her first solo song, "Tik Tok," in 2009, she was known for rocking wild makeup looks, with glittery star shapes drawn under her eyes to bright blue lipstick. Her style was just like her music — brazen, fun, and very clubby. Kesha has never been afraid to experiment with makeup, and she always keeps us guessing with her red carpet looks. For the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards, she totally rocked it with her audacious neon face and body paint, making a statement that was nothing short of fabulous.

Despite her love of makeup, Kesha shared in 2015 that she was starting to lean toward a more natural look. "I really wanted to make a change — be more raw and real," she told Vogue, adding, "I wanted to be more confident in myself — embrace every inch of my body — not try to cover up with makeup." While the "We R Who We R" singer has to get glammed up for photo shoots and events, she can count herself among the celebs who look totally different without makeup. In fact, the singer has showcased her natural beauty, revealing her striking looks without any makeup, when she shared a bare-faced selfie.