Here's What Kesha Looks Like Without Makeup
When Kesha debuted her first solo song, "Tik Tok," in 2009, she was known for rocking wild makeup looks, with glittery star shapes drawn under her eyes to bright blue lipstick. Her style was just like her music — brazen, fun, and very clubby. Kesha has never been afraid to experiment with makeup, and she always keeps us guessing with her red carpet looks. For the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards, she totally rocked it with her audacious neon face and body paint, making a statement that was nothing short of fabulous.
Despite her love of makeup, Kesha shared in 2015 that she was starting to lean toward a more natural look. "I really wanted to make a change — be more raw and real," she told Vogue, adding, "I wanted to be more confident in myself — embrace every inch of my body — not try to cover up with makeup." While the "We R Who We R" singer has to get glammed up for photo shoots and events, she can count herself among the celebs who look totally different without makeup. In fact, the singer has showcased her natural beauty, revealing her striking looks without any makeup, when she shared a bare-faced selfie.
Kesha's face is adorned with freckles
Even Kesha can't wear makeup 24/7, and in a 2019 New Year's Eve tweet, she showed off her clear bare skin sprinkled with freckles. "[This] year my resolution is to love myself... just as I am, all f**ked up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Her face was a makeup-free zone, boldly letting those thick eyebrows and lush lashes do all the talking. "You look really good with your freckles, good for you," a fan replied. "That's not a resolution, that's a state of mind. Let's goooooo!!!" another applauded.
In 2020, Kesha revealed to Teen Vogue that having her freckles being photoshopped away during the early years of her career made her feel like they were a flaw. She shared, "I then became insecure about it ... But it is something that I now feel so strongly about." Her makeup line, Kesha Rose, which launched in 2019, was inspired by her newfound acceptance of not wanting to look perfect. "My beauty line is not about looking like you've been through a million filters," she stated. During the COVID-19 quarantine, Kesha learned to go more au naturel when it came to makeup and shared her tips for looking and feeling cute while lounging at home in her jammies.
Kesha's take on makeup is more natural these days
When she's just chilling at home, Kesha prefers not to put a ton of products on her face. "Some days I just stay in sweatpants, and other days I wake up and think, I'm going to do my eyebrows and put on a little makeup and just feel really cute. I've realized that doing my makeup can be transformative for my mood," she shared with Refinery 29. The "Blah Blah Blah" singer revealed that she likes to focus on her brows, lashes, and lips. "I have been liking this light foundation from Chantecaille; it's very see-through and dewy so you can still see my freckles," she added.
Kesha often refers to her freckles when talking about her pared-back look. "As I grew and started to look for ways to embrace me for me, I began making them part of my look. Now they're a signature part of my makeup," the pop star told New Beauty. She hasn't given up completely on getting glammed up and stated, "I still love to use makeup as a way to have fun when I feel like exploring the more colorful side of myself."