Kesha's Striking New Look Has Fans Talking
Look good, feel good! That's the motto Kesha is following after showing off her new look for the new year.
Heading into 2022, Kesha has had a busy last year. Most recently, she has been performing a short tour across the country called "Kesha Live." The tour began in 2021 as a way to celebrate getting through the pandemic, and allowed her to perform her latest album, "High Road," which was released in January 2020. "It's time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy sh**," Kesha wrote in a statement (via Pitchfork). "Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It's about to go down!!!!!! Thank god. Let's party."
But the star hasn't just been touring — she has recently been featured on hit songs such as, "Fancy Like" with Walker Hayes and "Drop Dead" with Travis Barker and Grandson. Now as the 34-year-old singer is heading into the new year, and a new leg of her tour, she decided to switch up her look. Fans are absolutely loving it.
Kesha ditched the blonde locks for a short brunette bob
In a natural, no-makeup selfie, Kesha shocked fans when she showed off her brand new brunette bob. Staring into the camera, Kesha's new hair was in tousled waves around her face, with short bangs hanging above her eyes. "Haircut n nails n sh**" she captioned the photo on Instagram, referencing not just her hair but her baby pink almond-shaped nails.
While this is Kesha's official new look announcement, it seems the star gave fans a sneak peek at the new hairdo a few days before in a selfie she posted of herself curled up under a blanket. Even despite the sneak peek, fans and celebrities alike are still obsessing over Kesha's new look. "Oooh go off sis!!" artist Betty Who commented, who recently appeared on tour with Kesha. "Bachelor" star JoJo Fletcher added heart eyes under the latest selfie, while singer Mary Lambert added, "Gorgeous!!!"
It's safe to say that fans love Kesha's new look — it has always been a core value to her to be and love who you are — and her new look proves she still believes just that. Back in 2018, she spoke on the Australian show "The Project," and said her best advice to anyone was to, "Be yourself. Unapologetically. Always." Here's to Kesha being the best brunette version of herself in 2022!