Kesha's Striking New Look Has Fans Talking

Look good, feel good! That's the motto Kesha is following after showing off her new look for the new year.

Heading into 2022, Kesha has had a busy last year. Most recently, she has been performing a short tour across the country called "Kesha Live." The tour began in 2021 as a way to celebrate getting through the pandemic, and allowed her to perform her latest album, "High Road," which was released in January 2020. "It's time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy sh**," Kesha wrote in a statement (via Pitchfork). "Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It's about to go down!!!!!! Thank god. Let's party."

But the star hasn't just been touring — she has recently been featured on hit songs such as, "Fancy Like" with Walker Hayes and "Drop Dead" with Travis Barker and Grandson. Now as the 34-year-old singer is heading into the new year, and a new leg of her tour, she decided to switch up her look. Fans are absolutely loving it.