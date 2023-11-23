The Real Reason Donald Trump Jr. Stopped Drinking Alcohol

Don't get it twisted. Donald Trump Jr. is adamant that he enjoyed alcohol throughout his college years. However, it eventually became apparent that he had no off switch when it came to drinking. "Once I got going, it wasn't easy to stop me — which, when you're in college, isn't a huge problem, as long as you're getting your work done," he recalled in his book "Triggered."

But sometime after taking a job as a bartender in Aspen, he realized it was time to put his partying days and ways behind him. "Once I started thinking about a career and a life beyond school, it was. To be honest, I didn't know how to drink in moderation," he confessed. He ultimately realized that his "all-or-nothing personality" was great for his business acumen but was "not so good for vices." He added, "With my personality, drinking alcohol was a recipe for disaster."

And it appears that Don Jr.'s famous father, Donald J. Trump, shares the same sentiments about mixing alcohol with his own compulsive, pedal-to-the-metal nature. "I never had alcohol, for whatever reason," he once declared to a group of people in the White House Rose Garden. "Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I would be. I would be the world's worst," he joked.