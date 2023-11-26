Matt LeBlanc And His Daughter Marina Have Always Been Close

"Friends" star Matt LeBlanc has always been a doting father to daughter Marina Pearl LeBlanc. The actor, best known for playing Joey Tribbiani in the hit '90s sitcom, shares Marina with his ex-wife Melissa McKnight. LeBlanc and McKnight welcomed their daughter in 2004, two years before the pair got divorced, per People. The former couple got joint custody of their only child together, according to The Daily Mirror.

Marina and her dad have remained close throughout the years, with LeBlanc gushing about fatherhood on numerous occasions. In 2016, he told The Daily Mirror, "I remember when my daughter, Marina, was born. The second I laid eyes on her, I was in love, and I had never felt that way before." Being a present father has always been a priority for LeBlanc. In 2014, he told People, "It's really fun making [Marina] breakfast, taking her to and from school and helping her with her homework. And we spend time together and take trips."

In addition to the good times, LeBlanc and his daughter have faced major hurdles together, as Marina was diagnosed with a serious medical condition as a baby. Marina had cortical dysplasia, a brain disorder that causes difficulties walking and talking. At the time, LeBlanc pressed pause on his career to take care of her. Fortunately, Marina overcame the condition as a toddler.

Through the highs and lows, LeBlanc has been by his daughter's side during some pivotal moments. Let's take a look.