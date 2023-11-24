Dark Secrets The Cast Of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Tried To Hide

This article includes references to addiction, sexual harassment, sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is one of the most beloved TV shows of the '90s. There was something about Buffy (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her friends, collectively known as the Scooby Gang, that fans immediately connected with. Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Stewart Head, Charisma Carpenter, Seth Green, and Kristine Sutherland rounded out the cast as Willow, Xander, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, and Joyce, and they were later joined by Amber Benson's Tara, Emma Caulfield's Anya, and Michelle Trachtenberg's Dawn. Meanwhile, David Boreanaz and James Marsters recurred as vamps Angel and Spike throughout the show's seven seasons.

The show's enduring legacy has continued to entice newer viewers thanks to its strong feminist themes and the fact it was constantly subverting TV tropes. This is something that Gellar has touched on a lot when reflecting on the series. "I think for me the greatest message of Buffy was all about female empowerment, and not just female, but empowerment in general," she said in a Reddit Q&A. Gellar added: "High school is the scariest part of people's lives, and I loved that we used the monsters of Buffy as a metaphor for the monsters of life. And to not judge a book by its cover."

However, along with gross but apparently funny anecdotes — like the fact that David Boreanaz frequently used to drop his pants or get naked to make his co-stars laugh and break character — plenty of dark secrets have come out about the series in the decades since it went off air. Keep reading to uncover them all.