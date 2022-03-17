Nicholas Brendon Completely Disses David Boreanaz Over One Of His Most Famous Roles

Two-time Emmy-award winning series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" was a smash hit in the late '90s. The vampire-centric drama centered on Sarah Michelle Gellar's character, Buffy Summers, ran for seven seasons until its end in 2003. Showcasing the series' steady and loyal fan base, actors Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris and David Boreanaz, who starred as Buffy's main love interest, are still making headlines for their relationship on and offscreen two decades later.

Upon wrapping filming the teen show, both have found additional success in their acting careers. Brendon has since landed credits on "Private Practice" and as tech-wizard Kevin Lynch on ABC's "Criminal Minds," per IMDb. Boreanaz has earned credits for his work on the "Buffy" spinoff "Angel" and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth alongside Emily Deschanel in "Bones." Although the stars playing the supernatural cast on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" seemed to play their roles seamlessly onscreen, tension has always been a factor between them, according to Hollywood Life.

Now, a newly released tell-all book gives more answers as to how much two of Scooby Gang's founding members really didn't get along behind the scenes.