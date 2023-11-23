What Lily-Rose Depp Has Said About Her Sexuality

Lily-Rose Depp likes to keep her love life to herself, but that hasn't stopped her dating history from being dissected. While Depp has been linked to French rapper Yassine Stein, Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, and Ash Stymest, "The Idol" star has only ever acknowledged one of her relationships. In May, Depp confirmed she was dating 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena. "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH," she wrote on her Instagram Stories over a photo of the two kissing.

Depp's post came three months after she and Shake were first seen in public together. In late February, Depp and Shake arrived at Paris Fashion Week arm-in-arm, fueling speculation that they were more than friends. Since then, Depp has celebrated her relationship with the musician quite a few times on social media, a clear break from her previous approach to dating. "Happy birthday. Love of my life," the Chanel ambassador shared on her Stories in June, pairing the words with a mirror selfie of them together.

On August 28, Depp offered a glimpse of their relationship on her Instagram profile feed, the only time she's done so. "Me and my prince charming," she captioned the carousel featuring intimate photos of her with Shake. While the relationship has been celebrated by the LGBTQ+ community, Shake prefers not to use any specific terminology. "I don't really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls," she told Pitchfork in 2018. Depp takes a similar approach to her own sexuality.