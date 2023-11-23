Here's Why Kate McKinnon Really Left Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon left "Saturday Night Live" in May 2022 after appearing in over 200 episodes of the long-running variety show. The comedian spent a decade wowing fans with her hilarious and sometimes exceedingly accurate impersonations of Hollywood's most prominent celebs — including Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber, and Angela Merkel. McKinnon scored nine Emmy nominations and walked home with two wins before her exit, and departed "SNL" alongside three other beloved cast members: Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, and Aidy Bryant.

One of McKinnon's final sketches used her recurring "SNL" character — an alien abductee named Ms. Rafferty — to help fans adjust to her departure. In the end, McKinnon willingly returned to her alien kidnappers. "I kind of felt like an alien on this planet anyway," McKinnon said as Rafferty. She added, "Well Earth, I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile. Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" Although McKinnon's final performance was a big hit with fans, there were still questions about her exit and whether it was her choice or someone else's.

Fortunately, McKinnon has revealed exactly why she left "SNL" — and as it turns out, she was just worn out.