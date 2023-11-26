The Timeline Of Matt Rife's Relationship With Jessica Lord

Funny, talented, with a strikingly gorgeous face — these are some of the attributes that might pop up when Matt Rife comes to mind. Though Rife got started in standup comedy as a teenager, it was not until he started sharing clips from his shows on TikTok that success came knocking on his door. "Social media has changed everything for me. I mean, just in the past 10 months, everything has shifted because of clips online," he admitted to E! News. Since his entry into the social media scene, Rife has garnered a large fanbase with over 24 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

But while Rife is only just garnering mainstream success, he has been making headlines for far longer — thanks in part to his interesting dating history. In 2017, Rife, only 21 at the time, was confirmed to be dating actor Kate Beckinsale, with whom he shares a 22-year age gap. "She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks," a source told People at the time. "She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction, too. The age difference doesn't matter to her. Matt is amazing to her."

Following his split from Beckinsale, Rife reportedly had a fling with "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale, per Page Six, before moving on to "The Next Step" star Jessica Lord, with whom he was first linked in 2023. Read on to find out the exact timeline of the couple's relationship.