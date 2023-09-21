The Shady Side Of Matt Rife

Comedian Matt Rife has made rejecting political correctness and pushing back against cancel culture part of his brand. It's paid off handsomely for the former "Wild 'N Out" star, who teases what flavor of comedy fans can expect from him in the name of his first world tour: "ProbleMATTic."

Rife has made it no secret that he's not content to punch up; he doesn't steer clear of joking about the marginalized. He even includes a bit in his "Matt Steven Rife" comedy special in which he argues that jokes about transgender people shouldn't be off-limits because wheelchair users have it worse. During a discussion about cancel culture on "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau," Rife marveled over how white comedian Theo Von can get away with saying the n-word on his podcast and said he wants to find a similar audience. "That's why I've started to gear my comedy towards being so unapologetic," Rife stated. "I want to find the group of people who doesn't get offended by s***."

Rife has, however, also admitted to worrying about some of his material landing him in hot water with the groups he jokes about. "I'll weigh the benefits ... Is it worth it to you making the people you want to make laugh? Is it worth that to offend these people?" he said during a roundtable discussion for TheWrap. But because of his shady behavior, he might feel haunted by the specter of the cancel culture bogeyman for the rest of his comedy career.