What Matt Rife And Dave Chappelle's Relationship Is Really Like

Matt Rife was a world away from Hollywood when he decided he wanted to pursue a career in comedy and one of the comedians who inspired him the most as a teen was fellow Ohio native Dave Chappelle. "As corny as it is going to sound, I had two posters in my room. I had one of Dave Chappelle, and I had one of Dane Cook," Rife said on the "About Last Night" podcast.

Rife got the opportunity to meet Chappelle in 2013 and, crazily enough, it was Cook who snapped a photo of the aspiring young comic posing with his other comedy idol at the Laugh Factory. That one went on Rife's Instagram page, obvs. Five years later, Rife would find his name in the headlines alongside Chappelle's, but it wasn't because he'd been asked to open for "The Chappelle Show" star. You see, Rife was dating actor Kate Beckinsale and they were spotted attending one of Chappelle's Los Angeles comedy shows together. This was news because Us Weekly had previously reported that Rife and Beckinsale were no longer a couple.

Rife encountered Chappelle again in 2020 and snagged himself another Instagram-worthy pic. "This man is not only saving standup comedy, but freedom of speech," Rife captioned the photo. "Testing the brittle spirit of today's society for the sake of freedom and comedy." Three years later, Rife would become something more than a fan — he'd become an equal Chappelle considered worthy of sharing the stage with him.