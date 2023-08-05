The Twitter Controversy That Nearly Got Matt Rife Canceled

Comedian Matt Rife has been making a name for himself since he was just fifteen doing his very first standup at the Columbus Funny Bone in Ohio. Recalling the nervewracking moment to Columbus Underground, Rife shared, "I remember I thought I was going to s*** my pants, for sure ... I went up there and I was only doing five minutes, and the first half went really, really well. The audience was with me. I mean, looking back, as far as first times go, it wasn't too bad. Then, about halfway through my set, I just forgot what I was going to talk about."

Since his first set, Rife has had much more experience and has self-produced his comedy specials, "Walking Red Flag," and "Only Fans." Known for his quick wit and ability to work the crowd with his ad-libs, Rife became an overnight social media star after he posted a clip on TikTok of him roasting an audience member during his standup. "That video did 20 million views in two or three days. It became this massive chain reaction and an explosion of an audience. From then on, every video I posted went viral," Rife told the New York Times. Unfortunately, with his fame came an unearthing of old tweets that had fans calling the "Wild 'N Out" star out.