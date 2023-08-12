A Look At Matt Rife's Dating History

It's not every day that you see a comedian who's side-splittingly hilarious and could pass for an Abercrombie & Fitch model, but that's Matt Rife for you. The comic is the latest funnyman to dominate the scene, and since his meteoric rise to fame, he has amassed a fandom that could rival that of boyband BTS. His first world tour, aptly called the "ProbleMATTic World Tour," sold around 600,000 tickets in under 48 hours during the presale period alone — a far cry from the average 70 tickets he would sell per show before his career blew up.

Rife is the man of the hour, that's for sure, which is why it doesn't come as a surprise that many have taken an interest in his love life. He's not sure why people are attracted to him, though, telling Esquire he sees himself as, well... average. "I don't think I'm hot at all. It's funny. I've had this conversation with girls that I've dated before because they'll ask the same kind of questions — oh that's hilarious, what are your intentions here?" he said. "I truly think I'm a little bit better than average-looking, but I don't find myself conventionally attractive at all."

This hasn't stopped fans from fawning over him anyway, and even high-profile celebrities aren't immune to his charm. In fact, Rife has quite the dating history, with the comic having dated Kate Beckinsale when he was just 21 years old.