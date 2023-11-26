How RHOBH Alum Diana Jenkins Really Made Her Staggering Fortune

When Diana Jenkins joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in Season 12, she easily became the richest housewife on the franchise. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her combined assets are valued at a whopping $300 million. Jenkins' wealth was apparent when she was seen having assistants sent to her hotel room before she arrived to set everything up for her, and one had to make sure the native Bosnian didn't have her back to the door as she was getting her makeup done. Jenkins also claimed she was allergic to stores so she had clothes sent to her and professed to not know what an outlet mall was.

Of course, if you're that rich, you don't need to shop at outlets alongside the masses. However, Jenkins wasn't always dripping with wealth — as she revealed on "RHOBH," she was raised in a very poor household in Sarajevo and had to flee as a refugee during the war. As reported by Vulture, Jenkins ended up in London working menial jobs, and it wasn't until she got married and then divorced that she became one of the richest women in Bravo history.