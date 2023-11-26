How RHOBH Alum Diana Jenkins Really Made Her Staggering Fortune
When Diana Jenkins joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in Season 12, she easily became the richest housewife on the franchise. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her combined assets are valued at a whopping $300 million. Jenkins' wealth was apparent when she was seen having assistants sent to her hotel room before she arrived to set everything up for her, and one had to make sure the native Bosnian didn't have her back to the door as she was getting her makeup done. Jenkins also claimed she was allergic to stores so she had clothes sent to her and professed to not know what an outlet mall was.
Of course, if you're that rich, you don't need to shop at outlets alongside the masses. However, Jenkins wasn't always dripping with wealth — as she revealed on "RHOBH," she was raised in a very poor household in Sarajevo and had to flee as a refugee during the war. As reported by Vulture, Jenkins ended up in London working menial jobs, and it wasn't until she got married and then divorced that she became one of the richest women in Bravo history.
Diana Jenkins got a hefty divorce settlement
Diana Jenkins met banker Roger Jenkins while she was living in London and attending City University, and the two married in 1999. By the time Diana and Roger separated in 2011, they were worth over $370,000, per The Daily Mail. Their split was amicable, with the financier stating, "Will she take half my money? Of course. And quite rightly so. I will happily give it to her. You have to have a degree of integrity and ethics in a situation like this. Diana and I had a wonderful marriage for ten years. We have two fantastic kids together." True to his word, when they divorced three years later, he coughed over half of his accrued fortune, leaving Diana with over $180 million, The Daily Mail reported.
Prior to her separation from Roger, Diana invested in a swimwear company called Melissa Odabash Swimwear in 2007, according to her LinkedIn, where she still remains a creative partner and holds the majority stake. She didn't stop there. Proving to be an innovative entrepreneur, she founded a health-conscious beverage company a year later.
Diana Jenkins founded Neuro Brands
While Diana Jenkins could retire comfortably with her fortune, she stays busy running her other company, Neuro Brands, which she founded in 2008. According to the company's website, the corporation provides several lifestyle drinks that help aid in various areas such as sleep, energy, and weight loss using natural ingredients. As reported by RocketReach, Neuro Brands brings in an estimated $79 million per year.
In 2021, Jenkins sold her Malibu home for $87 million, and she put her Hidden Hills house up for sale for $20.5 million in the spring of 2023, per Architectural Digest. That mansion boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an infinity pool. It's unclear if there are any prospective buyers, but those rich enough to live like Jenkins could be a neighbor to other uber-rich celebrities like the Kardashians. Although Jenkins was a one-hit wonder on "RHOBH," departing after Season 12, it's safe to say she's not hurting for the extra paycheck.