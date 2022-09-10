The Real Reason Diana Jenkins Won't Be At The RHOBH Reunion
Judging by her behavior on the show alone, Diana Jenkins takes her position as Drama Instigator In Chief on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" very seriously, which begs the question: Why wouldn't she attend the reunion taping? Traditionally, in order for a Real Housewife to get out of attending the reunion show taping (which we're pretty sure is part of the contract), she has to be in serious legal jeopardy or in the middle of inter-cast-drama that's so severe, she's on the brink of quitting the show and willing to face a lawsuit.
As Jenkins has made abundantly clear during her season on "RHOBH," she can certainly afford the legal fees, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that she simply took her pot-stirring too far to see the show to the end. She has, after all, burned major bridges with co-star Sutton Stracke and, per Reality Blurb, hasn't been shy about continuing to stoke tensions on social media after the show finished airing. But, what's the real reason behind Jenkins absence?
Diana Jenkins caught COVID
Of course, Diana Jenkins isn't ducking out of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion taping because she's afraid of confrontation! (Like, have you seen this show?) No, the answer, it seems, is COVID-19. According to TMZ, an unnamed source confirmed that Jenkins tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic, so she will not be able to attend the reunion in person. But, drama-lovers, never fear, as she will still be able to participate via Zoom.
We're betting that Erika Jayne and the ongoing legal disputes will make up a lot of the reunion show drama, but it certainly seems like Jenkins is still ready to throw down (virtually). Not only has Jenkins called Sutton Stracke a C U Next Tuesday on the show (via Vulture), but she has also been posting shady jokes at Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais' expense on Instagram — though she has not been the bot responsible for attacks on Beauvais' son, as her legal filing (also posted to Instagram) shows.