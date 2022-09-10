The Real Reason Diana Jenkins Won't Be At The RHOBH Reunion

Judging by her behavior on the show alone, Diana Jenkins takes her position as Drama Instigator In Chief on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" very seriously, which begs the question: Why wouldn't she attend the reunion taping? Traditionally, in order for a Real Housewife to get out of attending the reunion show taping (which we're pretty sure is part of the contract), she has to be in serious legal jeopardy or in the middle of inter-cast-drama that's so severe, she's on the brink of quitting the show and willing to face a lawsuit.

As Jenkins has made abundantly clear during her season on "RHOBH," she can certainly afford the legal fees, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that she simply took her pot-stirring too far to see the show to the end. She has, after all, burned major bridges with co-star Sutton Stracke and, per Reality Blurb, hasn't been shy about continuing to stoke tensions on social media after the show finished airing. But, what's the real reason behind Jenkins absence?