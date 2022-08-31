RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Makes Bold Legal Move To Shut Down Disturbing Rumors

You need a new villain? Here she is. As the rookie diamond-holder on this season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Diana Jenkins hasn't exactly won people over. Not only has the Bosnian entrepreneur gone up against fan favorites Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke and bothered viewers with her lip-licking, but she's also faced some upsetting allegations. In addition to being accused of masterminding the recent bot attack on Beauvais' teenage son Jax's social media, Jenkins is the subject of a nasty rumor going back nearly a decade.

It all started in 2012, when now-deleted comments on blind item blog Crazy Days and Nights, or CDAN for short, accused Jenkins of being a madam and trafficking young celebrities. Using her coffee table book "Room 23" as so-called evidence, which features photos of Lindsay Lohan, Hayden Panettiere, and future "RHOBH" co-star Lisa Rinna, the gossip was soon picked up by sites like Jezebel and Oh No They Didn't. Although the allegation has never been proven, it's followed Jenkins nevertheless, majorly resurfacing upon her "RHOBH" casting. CDAN has continued to publish posts about her in recent years, sometimes named and sometimes implied, with the latest one alluding to her being posted on August 29.

Now, with rumors swirling about Jenkins at an all-time high amid negative fan reception, she's taking things to the next level. After all, if publicly denying them on a hit TV show won't work, what else will?