Teddi Mellencamp Offers Compelling Theory For Diana Jenkins' Cringey On-Camera Habit

Whether it's with the crew of people she ships ahead of her on trips to prepare her room or her no-holds barred takedowns of co-star Sutton Stracke, newcomer Diana Jenkins has certainly made her mark on her first season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." But some people ("some people" being former "Housewives" turned podcasters Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge) can't look away from Jenkins for another reason.

On their podcast, "Two Ts In a Pod," on which the two breakdown everything happening on "Housewives," Mellencamp says, "The biggest thing I'm getting from Diana is she doesn't want to engage in anything." In response, Judge says, "I agree, but the only thing I'm getting from her is she has a lip problem, I think her lips are too chapped. She can't talk because she's licking her lips constantly."

It's true that once you start noticing it, it's all you can see, as plenty of fans have pointed out. So why does Jenkins lick her lips in the middle of conversations seemingly all of the time? As it turns out, Mellencamp has an interesting theory.