Diana Jenkins Makes Bold Legal Move To Help Garcelle Beauvais' Son

Diana Jenkins may be quickly becoming a saving grace on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." As the newest cast member to join the series, many viewers may have expected Jenkins to remain more in the background during her first season. However, she seems to be becoming a fan-favorite based on her recent actions. Recently, Jenkins made headlines for donating to the victims of a tragic plane crash that left 189 dead in 2018, per TMZ. Many thought that her donation was a dig at fellow housewife Erika Jayne, whose estranged husband has been accused of withholding settlement funds meant to go to the victims' families. However, sources told TMZ that the donation was genuine and that Jenkins spoke to Jayne about her decision to support those affected in advance.

Other housewives, such as Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, have attacked Jayne about her alleged connection to the case. However, Jenkins made the point that she wanted to do something to help the victims of the families instead of just starting drama on the series. This, of course, earned her brownie points from viewers.

And Jenkins' recent series of bold moves did not stop there. After fellow housewife, Garcelle Beauvais, revealed that her teenage son was receiving hateful messages online, Jenkins decided to take matters into her own hands.