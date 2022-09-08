Diana Jenkins Makes Bold Legal Move To Help Garcelle Beauvais' Son
Diana Jenkins may be quickly becoming a saving grace on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." As the newest cast member to join the series, many viewers may have expected Jenkins to remain more in the background during her first season. However, she seems to be becoming a fan-favorite based on her recent actions. Recently, Jenkins made headlines for donating to the victims of a tragic plane crash that left 189 dead in 2018, per TMZ. Many thought that her donation was a dig at fellow housewife Erika Jayne, whose estranged husband has been accused of withholding settlement funds meant to go to the victims' families. However, sources told TMZ that the donation was genuine and that Jenkins spoke to Jayne about her decision to support those affected in advance.
Other housewives, such as Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, have attacked Jayne about her alleged connection to the case. However, Jenkins made the point that she wanted to do something to help the victims of the families instead of just starting drama on the series. This, of course, earned her brownie points from viewers.
And Jenkins' recent series of bold moves did not stop there. After fellow housewife, Garcelle Beauvais, revealed that her teenage son was receiving hateful messages online, Jenkins decided to take matters into her own hands.
Diana Jenkins is not letting online trolls get away with bullying
While the stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" are, unfortunately, used to receiving criticism and potentially hurtful comments online, their children did not sign up for the same thing. Things recently got out of control when Garcelle Beauvais' teenage son had been the recipient of hateful messages and comments online, causing several other housewives to speak out, including Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna, per People. Bravo also posted an official statement about the negative comments directed towards Beauvais' son, Jax, to denounce hate speech towards cast members as well as their families. However, "RHOBH" star Diana Jenkins is taking things one step further after Twitter users spread the rumor that she was behind the online attacks.
Now, Jenkins is taking legal action to identify the individuals who were truly behind the online attacks on Beauvais' son. She recently filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court to hold those sending hateful and racist messages to Jax accountable. In an Instagram post with screenshots of the court documents, the lawsuit states, "This action seeks to unmask and hold accountable the morally bankrupt person who has attacked a child and placed the blame for their actions on Ms. Jenkins." Jenkins received support from fellow cast members Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne in the comment section. It's unclear where the lawsuit will lead at this time, but Jenkins is clearly fighting for justice right now.