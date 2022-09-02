Diana Jenkins' Vulgar Comment To Sutton Stracke Has Fans Disturbed

Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke are beefing for the nth time — and once again, nasty words were exchanged.

Their feud started when "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" went on a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico, where the two got into a heated argument. Stracke made Jenkins cry when she shouted at her because she felt Jenkins refused to hear her out. When Stracke attempted to apologize weeks later at Garcelle Beauvais' birthday party, it seemed that their beef had gotten much worse. "You're phony. You are the fakest person I've ever met in my life, literally," Jenkins told Stracke at the time (via People). "By the way, also, you're boring. I could forgive everything. I can't forgive being boring. You are really boring." Stracke couldn't tolerate the jabs, prompting her to tell Jenkins she was a "soulless person."

In the 12th episode of Season 12, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Jenkins gave Stracke the finger, albeit subtly when they were having lunch. "Anyone catch the sly bird Dianughhh threw at Sutton?" a fan questioned on Reddit, along with a snap of the apparent flip-off.

It's been weeks of endless drama between the two, and it doesn't look like it will end anytime soon.