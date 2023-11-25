The Bitter Fallout Between Britney And Jamie Lynn Spears Explained

Amid the battle for her freedom, Britney Spears shared a quote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Us Weekly), "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask." She went on to write, "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support ... How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE." Although she didn't direct it at a specific person, she added, "So if you're reading this ... you know who you are."

The same day, Britney defended her Instagram dancing videos and then shaded Jamie Lynn's 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards performance with, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams." A source told E! News that while Jamie Lynn only shows love for Britney publicly, the "Baby One More Time" singer is "very angry and hurt toward her sister. "She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long," the insider revealed. Things got worse when Jamie Lynn came out with her memoir "Things I Should Have Said" and in an ultimate diss, Britney unfollowed her sister on Instagram.