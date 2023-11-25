The Bitter Fallout Between Britney And Jamie Lynn Spears Explained
It's no secret Britney Spears' relationship with her family is complicated, and that includes the one with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. With a ten-year age difference, it seemed as if Jamie Lynn was following in her famous sister's footsteps when she made her on-screen debut playing Britney's character's younger self in "Crossroads." While Britney was one of the biggest pop stars at the time, Jamie Lynn's career was just starting to take off. She starred in Nickelodeon's "All That" and then went on to act as the lead in "Zoey 101."
The two sisters supported each other throughout their respective careers but unfortunately, their relationship took a hit when Britney was placed under conservatorship in 2008. Although Jamie Lynn had publicly defended her sister over the years, hints of Britney's resentment came out after she asked the court to remove her father from her conservatorship. Since then, the "Toxic" singer has called out Jamie Lynn on social media and it appeared that the Spears siblings' bond wasn't as tight as it seemed.
Britney Spears didn't feel like Jamie Lynn had her back
Amid the battle for her freedom, Britney Spears shared a quote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Us Weekly), "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask." She went on to write, "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support ... How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE." Although she didn't direct it at a specific person, she added, "So if you're reading this ... you know who you are."
The same day, Britney defended her Instagram dancing videos and then shaded Jamie Lynn's 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards performance with, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams." A source told E! News that while Jamie Lynn only shows love for Britney publicly, the "Baby One More Time" singer is "very angry and hurt toward her sister. "She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long," the insider revealed. Things got worse when Jamie Lynn came out with her memoir "Things I Should Have Said" and in an ultimate diss, Britney unfollowed her sister on Instagram.
Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears go at it in their respective memoirs
Britney Spears was not happy about Jamie Lynn's recount of supposed past incidents in her book, "Things I Should Have Said." As reported by ET, the "Sweet Magnolias" star claimed Britney once locked the two in a room with a knife. "Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW ... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!" the "Piece of Me" singer wrote in a now-deleted tweet. She went on to call Jamie Lynn a "scum person" and accused her of "making that up."
Britney clapped back in her own memoir, "The Woman In Me," and revealed that she had been feeling salty toward Jamie Lynn since her breakup with Justin Timberlake (via Entertainment Weekly). "My little sister — well, when I tell you she was a total b***h, I'm not exaggerating. It was clear that girl ruled the roost. Meanwhile, it was like I was a ghost child. I can remember walking into the room and feeling like no one even saw me," she penned.
Despite their drama, Britney still has love for Jamie Lynn, and in June, she posted on Instagram, "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family."