Fans Are Concerned After Britney Spears Pens Heartfelt Message To Jamie Lynn

As Britney Spears heals from the longtime horror she lived under her conservatorship, a new post from the "Stronger" singer suggests she maybe had a change of heart towards her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. But some fans are raising their eyebrows at the pop star's words about the former "Zoey 101" actor.

Since the end of her conservatorship in 2021, Britney has been outspoken about the fact that she held resentment towards her sister's lack of help and support during her troubling times. Plus, the singer was livid when Jamie Lynn released her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," and went on a book press tour earlier this year. "The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control," Britney posted (via Entertainment Tonight) in response to one of Jamie Lynn's interviews. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time ... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?"

Now, it looks like Britney could be coming around on her feelings towards the "Sweet Magnolias" actor. But many are suspicious of this sudden shift.