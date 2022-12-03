Fans Are Concerned After Britney Spears Pens Heartfelt Message To Jamie Lynn
As Britney Spears heals from the longtime horror she lived under her conservatorship, a new post from the "Stronger" singer suggests she maybe had a change of heart towards her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. But some fans are raising their eyebrows at the pop star's words about the former "Zoey 101" actor.
Since the end of her conservatorship in 2021, Britney has been outspoken about the fact that she held resentment towards her sister's lack of help and support during her troubling times. Plus, the singer was livid when Jamie Lynn released her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," and went on a book press tour earlier this year. "The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control," Britney posted (via Entertainment Tonight) in response to one of Jamie Lynn's interviews. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time ... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?"
Now, it looks like Britney could be coming around on her feelings towards the "Sweet Magnolias" actor. But many are suspicious of this sudden shift.
Britney Spears says Jamie Lynn is '[her] heart' and fans are confused
December 2 was Britney Spears' birthday, and she took to her Instagram several times throughout the day to talk about the people she loves. The "Toxic" singer wrote heartfelt messages for her husband, Sam Asghari, and her two sons, Sean and Jayden. But the post that surprised fans the most was dedicated to sister Jamie Lynn Spears!
"It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you," the post read. "congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain't alone ... if anybody knows what that feels like ... I get it ... My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"
The comments section of Britney's post is a barrage of fans expressing their confusion and slight concern over who is truly in charge of Britney's Instagram account. Britney-spiracists, if you will. "Ummmmmmm this proves my suspicions about her not being FREE AT ALL!!!!!! They fooled us and she's still in danger #FREEBRITNEY," said one concerned Instagram netizen. Another user wrote, "I thought [Britney] wrote her sister off? This can't be Britney. What is this code for?!" The overall sentiment: "What is going on?"