What Kat Dennings Has Been Up To Since 2 Broke Girls Ended

Kat Dennings has been a regular on our screens since 2000 when she played a precocious teenager on "Sex and the City." Since then, she's built a dextrous career, starring in everything from romantic comedies like 2008's "Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist" to Marvel Cinematic Universe entries like 2022's "Thor: Love & Thunder." Of course, many fans fell in love with Dennings when she played Max Black on the sitcom "2 Broke Girls," which ran from 2011 until 2017. Her turn as the sarcastic and scrappy waitress was a fan favorite. But what exactly has the star been up to since the show ended?

During a 2021 interview with Glamour, Dennings opened up about her life in the spotlight. "My life has been my job, my career, and work, work, work," she explained. "It's not necessarily the fun part of being an actress, but I really enjoy my work, I love to act and be on set."

From developments in her love life to exciting new roles, join us as we take a look at what Kat Dennings has been up to since "2 Broke Girls" ended.