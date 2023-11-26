The Tragic Truth About LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes has achieved much success in her career, but the singer's journey to marital bliss has not been a walk in the park. At 15, Rimes started dating Rimes actor Andrew Keegan, who was 19 at the time. Their romance was short-lived, as the pair ended up breaking up in 2001, according to NZ Herald. But while Keegan was Rimes' first high-profile romance, he certainly was not the last.

In 2002, the country singer married dancer Dean Sheremet, whom she met at an award show the previous year. At the time, Rimes was only 19, while Sheremet was 21, per Entertainment Weekly. Sadly, due to Rimes' busy schedule, the marriage soon became strained, with the singer often on tour and Sheremet staying back in Los Angeles. "I have my own dreams and goals, and I felt like there wasn't room for me. But it was the only way I felt I could have a successful marriage," the dancer told Nat's Next Adventure in 2015. "How could she be on the road and I be in L.A. eight months out of the year and still consider ourselves a healthy marriage?"

After seven years of marriage, Rimes and Sheremet announced their divorce in September 2009, with the singer hinting that it was a mutual decision. "This decision was amicable and we remain committed and caring friends with great admiration for one another," Rimes added in her announcement (via CNN).